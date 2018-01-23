Building a wall is a waste

It is unimaginable that Mr. Trump is still pushing for a wall on our southern border. This simplistic and silly solution to illegal immigration and drug trafficking simply shows his ignorance. It is well known that drug cartels have better ways to import drugs to our nation. Someone needs to educate Mr. Trump before billions of dollars are wasted on an ugly wall that will only prevent migration of wildlife and be undermined by tunnels while sophisticated dealers go on shipping in tons of narcotics.
Someone once said, “Americans may love their country, but they don’t like living there unless they stay stoned.” This statement hits the mark of ‘supply and demand.’ A basic principal of economics. Solve this problem and the drugs won’t be flowing across the border.
As for the poor, illegal immigrants swimming across the Rio Grande, they are not the source of drugs. They are desperate for survival, but facing prejudice and deportation.
I find it unbelievable that this farce in our government has been allowed to go on for a year.
Janet F. Langton, Templeton
Comments