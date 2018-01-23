SLO City Council shows gaps in leadership

Thanks to the editorial staff of The Tribune, we were informed on Jan. 14 about some problems that can be traced back to our City Council.
There was an article about a planning commissioner who was forced out by two council members because he questioned whether a project was consistent with CEQA guidelines. Then there was a piece quoting the mayor saying that “there is no policy that allows the city to dictate the mix of businesses downtown.” This, in spite of the fact that the Land Use Task Force directed the city to adopt zoning regulations with specific criteria for evaluating and even denying use permits for more alcohol outlets.
Pismo Beach is considering curbing the proliferation of businesses that negatively impact the city’s health, safety and welfare, so our council similarly has the purview to institute such ordinances for the benefit of citizens and tourists alike.
Finally, Allan Cooper urged the council to begin taking a proactive role in promoting downtown shopping.
Never miss a local story.
These are a few of the leadership gaps befalling our fair and formerly happiest town. If you believe that there exists a leadership vacuum in SLO’s City Hall, then it’s time you consider running for council.
Susan Pyburn, San Luis Obispo
Comments