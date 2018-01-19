What makes a ‘Christian nation’?

I immigrated to the U.S. in mid-1967 from Italy and immediately became aware that this nation is governed by two political parties.
I also noticed that many voters did not state their political affiliation (what some people define as being politically “independent”) probably because they did not like or agree with the positions of either political party.
After studying both the Republican and Democratic parties, I concluded there were things I liked and disliked about both parties. I liked the way Republicans created a message and closed ranks around it, while I disliked the fact that their party was infected with severe oligarchy, among other things. I liked the way Democrats stood for the commonwealth of the nation, while I disliked their lack of political toughness and unity of purpose.
I grew up in a country that believes in the separation of church and state, and I resent any elected politician who tries to inject his/her religion into public policy.
There are many Christians in this country, but that does not make it a “Christian nation.”
I will stop here.
I am a registered independent.
Fabrizio Griguoli, Shell Beach
