It’s not vulgar words that make Trump racist

The kerfuffle about Trump’s vulgar language misses the point entirely. It’s the idea that counts, not how it was stated. Yes, some of the people who come to our country are from poor and often poorly governed countries, which is why they want to come here in the first place. How many Norwegians are “our tired, our poor, the wretched refuse?”
America has traditionally been populated by many poor, uneducated people seeking a better life, who went on to prosper and make positive contributions to our country.
Many of today’s highly educated and intelligent darker-skinned citizens are the children of parents from Hispanic or Caribbean or African countries, and most of today’s refugees from those countries are better educated than our own population.
Is Trump racist? Surely that question has already been answered. There is not enough space here to enumerate the many examples, but a minute of research makes it abundantly clear.
Vulgar language does not make a racist. Racist behavior and speech do.
Virginia Bass, San Luis Obispo
