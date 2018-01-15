Nipomo Mesa’s problem isn’t sand. It’s silica

The letter in the Dec. 18 Trib from David Hamilton (“News flash: Dunes will keep blowing sand into Nipomo Mesa,”) about the dunes dust cannot go unanswered. It is yet another example of folks forming an opinion without information.
Those of us who are fighting for air that is not hazardous to our health are not trying to close the OHV park. Something as simple as planting vegetation in the most emissive areas is all it will take. The park can continue to operate and we can be alleviated from air pollution. They are not mutually exclusive.
Second, the problem is not SAND. It is silica dust. Sand and dunes exist along the entire coast of California, yet we are the only coastal area with hazardous silica dust. I know because twice over the last seven years we have contacted every Air Pollution Control District on the coast, and not one suffers particulate pollution from silica dust. And we are, of course, the only area with an OHV on the beach.
Lastly, trees are marginally helpful in stopping the dust. I can actually see it move between the trees behind my home on windy days. The dust can be carried more than 1,500 feet into the air and miles inland. Natural buffer? Not really.
Those fearful of the park closing should support our efforts to protect the public and keep recreational use of the dunes accessible. It’s a win-win.
Arlene Versaw, Nipomo Mesa
