Nipomo Mesa’s problem isn’t sand. It’s silica

Nathan Sedlaczek, 13, rides a quad with his family at Oceano Dunes SRVA. New dust control measures are being put to the test at Oceano Dunes SVRA (State Vehicle Recreation Area). It is the only park in California where vehicles are allowed on the beach. Snow fence and hay bales are part of a management program underway to improve air quality. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com