San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon has been on the job for a year.
San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon has been on the job for a year. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon has been on the job for a year. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Letters to the Editor

Mayor Heidi Harmon’s concern about offshore oil drilling is on the mark

January 15, 2018 12:27 PM

The underlying urgency in Mayor Heidi Harmon’s call-to-action (“Now is the time to defend SLO County coast from threat of offshore drilling,” Tribune, Jan. 11) is a matter of degrees.

One degree Celsius of global warming is where we are now, and we can already see extreme heat waves, forest destruction, storms and flooding happening more frequently.

When warming reaches 1.5 degrees, we will have lost most of our coral reefs. As we hit 2 degrees, ice sheet melting in the West Antarctic and Greenland is likely to become irreversible, creating hugely expensive problems for our coastal cities.

Three degrees is where we’ll be by 2100 if all the pledges made under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement are kept but not improved upon. These pledges are important, but they’re only a start.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Four or five degrees of warming is where we’re headed if the world’s climate efforts collapse and the fossil fuel industry is allowed to dictate energy policy.

Mayor Harmon is right on the mark in keeping this growing crisis in focus. Every city and state in America has a moral and financial stake in resisting the Trump administration’s disastrous detour away from implementing an effective national carbon reduction program.

Michael Segor, San Luis Obispo

  Comments  

Videos

Timelapse captures spectacular California sunset

Timelapse captures spectacular California sunset 0:45

Timelapse captures spectacular California sunset
A trucker's send off for Al Beavers, beloved Los Osos business owner 1:42

A trucker's send off for Al Beavers, beloved Los Osos business owner
This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning 0:55

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning

View More Video