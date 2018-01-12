Horrified by Trump? Just think where we’d be with Hillary

A recent Sacramento Bee commentary by another anti-Trump ankle biter (“Horrified by Trump? Just tell yourself it could be worse,” by Foon Rhee) talked about how horrified he was by President Trump. How Trump’s belittled our allies, demonized immigrants and endangered the environment — the usual mind vomit leftists spew forth on a daily basis.
He talked about Russian collusion, which after 11 months and nearly $7 million has yielded no evidence whatsoever, and how Trump is undermining America by deregulating the EPA and repealing Obama’s health care debacle, which is true since Trump is trying to improve both fiascos.
The writer then goes on to say that as horrible as Trump is, it could be worse. That is also true, especially if Hillary had been elected. She would not only have increased the growing malignancy of a liberal ideology that has made a mockery of the presidency, the IRS, the FBI, the DOJ and the media, but we’d have both Clinton serial women abusers and compulsive liars in the White House.
On Hillary’s website one can open tabs on ethnic, religious and sexual minorities all related to the nature of diversity, power and oppression, but unlike Trump’s, there’s not one mention of her vision of a true American community. Why is that?
Larry Bargenquast, Paso Robles
