Letter writer makes fraudulent claims of voter fraud

In a recent Letter to the Editor regarding voter fraud, Ralph Bush states that “according to the Chicago City Wire, just in Chicago alone the Chicago Board of Elections confirmed there were 14,000 more votes cast in Chicago in 2016 than there were registered voters.” That statement is false.
The 14,000 difference Mr. Bush cites was contained in a preliminary report that did not include data from paper ballots. The information was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request and joyfully spread around by the Chicago GOP Chairman. The story was also picked up by the Chicago City Wire (whoever that is). When the post-election review of paper ballots was completed and the results were final there was a difference of 30 votes (not 14,000), which according to the Chicago Board of Elections was “the best accountability we have ever had.”
The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity headed up by Chris Kobach, the Kansas Secretary of State and raging voter fraud zealot, was just dissolved. Mr. Kobach did manage to file charges against 15 voters, most of them older, white Republican males who were accused of voting twice. I thought there were 3 million votes wrongfully cast in the last presidential election, most of them by illegal immigrants.
Lee Van Leeuwen, San Luis Obispo
