Neofita Valerio de Bernal had been living in the U.S. for 25 years before she was deported. The Grover Beach resident has a 16-year-old daughter and owns a home. She asked that her face not be shown in the photo.
Letters to the Editor

Deporting Grover Beach mom showed complete lack of judgment

January 10, 2018 10:29 AM

Complete lack of judgment in deportation action: A Mexican lady from Grover Beach with a history of 25 years of clean living in the United States is deported. She works as a maid and cares for her 16-year-old daughter.

Deportation reasons: no green card, harsh new rules from Washington. Fun facts: The distance to nearest immigration field office is 170 miles, open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weekdays only.

Naturalization application assistance fee at affordable outfit in Oxnard: $300. To have fingerprints done and actually file the application costs much more. Sadly, this lady has no legally acceptable reason to be allowed to remain in the USA.

Maybe local politicians should try and obtain a waiver to block this lady’s 10-year re-entry penalty. Personally, I am willing to provide funds for transportation from the Mexican border back to Grover Beach. Once back here, I am prepared to set up and pay for a comprehensive Spanish-Language consultation with an established immigration attorney. This lady needs help to buy time until there is a more compassionate president willing and able to sign her request for a pardon and put a green card in the mail for her.

Bernd Schumacher, San Luis Obispo

