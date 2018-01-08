President Donald Trump, left, accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., second from right, and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, arrives for a news conference after participating in a Congressional Republican Leadership Retreat at Camp David, Md., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Letters to the Editor

Good job, President Trump

January 08, 2018 12:57 PM

I don’t think the American people really appreciate President Trump and the tax cut that was just passed. This law will turn around the disastrous path Mr. Obama and the Democrats were taking us down. A path of government dependence, welfare, Obamacare and socialism.

With corporations returning and a business-friendly tax rate producing new businesses and jobs, we now have an opportunity to make our own future, to live by our own abilities, incentives and personal responsibility. The path that originally made America great!

Some people will hate this path, they will be afraid and they will demand others pay their way. The welfare magnet that drew so many illegal immigrants to risk their lives to come here for the “good life” will end. They are living off someone else’s labor, and that is not fair. Only those who are going to help make America great will be welcome

Good job, President Trump. What you are doing is exactly why I voted for you.

Michael A. Pacer, Paso Robles

