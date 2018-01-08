Keep fighting back, people

A new year. Last year, 2017, was filled with far more drama on all levels than is usual. Not all of it was about Donald Trump, but more than his share certainly was. A lot of threats to democratic rights and basic freedoms from him and his bunch, as well as rollbacks of social and economic gains and environmental protections that, meager as they were, were hard won and at least provided a beginning basis to improve upon.
Now we enter an election year, a so called “midterm” election in November. But the most important development in relation to Trump has been the immediate and continuing resistance to his regime by hundreds of thousands of people in the streets, at candidate meetings, at airports, on campuses and everywhere that a fight is necessary. Elections are important, but movements of people, combining and overlapping their strength, are even more so in my opinion.
The progress of our nation, and the winning and maintenance of our nation itself, have always been based on mass movements, fight backs and resistance to oppression by the rank-and-file of the people. That is every bit as central now as ever. Perhaps it’s more important now than ever before.
Jim Griffin, San Luis Obispo
