Officials miss the boat on Watermelon Rock and pot

It has come to my attention that the leaders of our county and city are missing important opportunities to improve life for residents.
First, let’s talk about the Watermelon Rock. Instead of hurling damnation toward the painter of the rock, the SLO City Council had a wonderful opportunity to install another San Luis Obispo icon, like Bubblegum Alley, that could have brought more people to Bishop Peak. Just think of the visitors who would have gotten out in the fresh air to have a picture taken with the Watermelon Rock! Making a mountain out of a mole hill just proved that the City Council had absolutely no sense of humor.
Second, the county supervisors have, in their great wisdom, prohibited any recreational marijuana outlets in the county of San Luis Obispo. They must not have read the reports of the tax revenue that result from taxed marijuana sales. What they don’t seem to realize is that people have been smoking pot in SLO county for decades and will continue, whether it is taxed or not. The county is missing out on a windfall of money. Or maybe they just think that everybody should act, think and live like they do. If they don’t agree, it’s not going to happen. Never mind that they represent all the residents of the county.
Perhaps it is time to elect more savvy people as leaders of our environment.
Never miss a local story.
Myra Strunk, Los Osos
Comments