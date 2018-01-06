We like President Trump just fine

In response to Mr. Kurt Montgomery's angry, egotistical, inaccurate and insulting letter, (“Hey Trump supporters: How do you like him now?” Dec. 21), our family of 10 voters of all ages likes President Trump just fine, but may be reconsidering the renewal of our Tribune subscription.
In 207 words, we read that Montgomery also had another letter excoriating Trump voters printed last year on December 24. To whomever picks the letters printed, please let us enjoy the holidays in peace, and love to all.
Sue Perry, Morro Bay
Comments