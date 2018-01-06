Why so much violence, Tribune?

Do we really require news from The Tribune of vicious and isolated acts of violence in the U.S.? This paper seems to have adopted a policy that says yes. In the Dec. 27 issue, for instance, I find a story about an Arizona man who killed his wife and two children on Christmas Day; one of a man in Virginia who beat his pregnant girlfriend and injected her with meth; and a third about a Florida woman caught shoplifting, who left her kids behind when pursued by police.
What use has this information for SLO residents? Morbid titillation? I hope not. Social relevance? These are individual acts from far away. In your paper, one whose size has been diminishing, please focus on non-tabloid stories that are instructive and relevant.
Joe Morris, San Luis Obispo
