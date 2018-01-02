Nuclear arms race is the ultimate Ponzi scheme

We older Americans may remember the cartoon character Bert the Turtle, sporting a bow tie and undersized hard hat secured by a tiny chin strap, looking skyward and warning school children to “duck and cover” in a 1950s film by the Civil Defense Administration. Agreed, it was an atrocious message, but the short animation gave that generation a still lingering existential dread of nuclear war, a dread noticeably absent from the current flock of global leaders.
Secretary of War Henry Stimson, after ordering nuclear bombs dropped on two Japanese cities, said: “Man’s ability to destroy himself is very nearly complete. This is a lesson leaders everywhere must learn.”
If any ideology or religion has any claim to rationality, it must first shun the use of nuclear weapons — the more advanced the culture, the more strident the denial should be. The ultimate suicidal Ponzi scheme is seeking security through a nuclear arms race.
Dan Biezad, San Luis Obispo
Comments