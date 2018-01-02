Care about clean energy in SLO? Let the CPUC know

Kudos to the SLO City Council for electing to pursue Community Choice Energy (“SLO wants to buy more of its energy from renewable sources,” Dec. 18). In California, this has proven to be the best, fastest way for cities and counties to switch to clean, renewable energy and reap all the benefits thereof since the first Community Choice Energy program went on line seven years ago.
Unfortunately, the California Public Utilities Commission, never a friend to the Community Choice energy model, is now trying to throw up a roadblock that would freeze SLO’s plans for two years and make it less likely to succeed.
Every resident of San Luis Obispo — city and county — should take the time to protest, within the brief window (over the holidays!) that the CPUC has selected in which to try to slip this terrible policy through unnoticed. The public has until Jan. 4 to submit comments before the Commission votes the following week.
350marin.org and cleanpowerexchange.org are two great sources of information, contacts and directions on how to send in your comments.
We urge you to do this today. The clean energy future you save will be your own.
Andrew Christie, Director, Santa Lucia Chapter of the Sierra Club
