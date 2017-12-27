In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., right, listens as President Donald Trump speaks before hosting a lunch with Senate Republicans in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., right, listens as President Donald Trump speaks before hosting a lunch with Senate Republicans in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Evan Vucci AP
In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., right, listens as President Donald Trump speaks before hosting a lunch with Senate Republicans in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Evan Vucci AP

Letters to the Editor

Trump’s ‘More Than 10’ Commandments

December 27, 2017 07:19 AM

Whatever I say or tweet is the truth, in spite of irrefutable facts to the contrary.

Negative comments about me are false, in spite of irrefutable facts to the contrary.

Demand loyalty from those I hire or allow into my inner circle.

Reward those loyalists by throwing them under the bus when it suits my best interests.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recorded or videoed damaging statements made by me have been doctored and are untruths.

Always claim credit, never accept blame.

Always mount scathing personal attacks when my behaviors are questioned.

Capitalize on the presidency by making policy that enriches my family, self and wealthy friends.

Cater to big business and their profits by eliminating public protections.

Always speak in superlatives (greatest ever, biggest ever), in spite of evidence to the contrary.

Tear down others — it makes you look better.

When all else fails, blame Hilary Clinton.

Rick Cohen, Avila Beach

  Comments  

Videos

The #BishopMelon is back

The #BishopMelon is back 0:42

The #BishopMelon is back
Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina 0:47

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

Retiring DA Lee Cunningham reflects on a lifetime in law enforcement 1:44

Retiring DA Lee Cunningham reflects on a lifetime in law enforcement

View More Video