Trump’s ‘More Than 10’ Commandments

Whatever I say or tweet is the truth, in spite of irrefutable facts to the contrary.
Negative comments about me are false, in spite of irrefutable facts to the contrary.
Demand loyalty from those I hire or allow into my inner circle.
Reward those loyalists by throwing them under the bus when it suits my best interests.
Never miss a local story.
Recorded or videoed damaging statements made by me have been doctored and are untruths.
Always claim credit, never accept blame.
Always mount scathing personal attacks when my behaviors are questioned.
Capitalize on the presidency by making policy that enriches my family, self and wealthy friends.
Cater to big business and their profits by eliminating public protections.
Always speak in superlatives (greatest ever, biggest ever), in spite of evidence to the contrary.
Tear down others — it makes you look better.
When all else fails, blame Hilary Clinton.
Rick Cohen, Avila Beach
Comments