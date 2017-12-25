Bears Ears National Monument, seen from the Canyon Rims Recreation Area in Utah.
Letters to the Editor

Upset about Trump’s attack on national monuments? Call Ryan Zinke

December 25, 2017 04:02 PM

As President Donald Trump and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke push to destroy our national parks and reward political allies and their monied interests, American citizens are the ones who suffer.

Places like Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante are homes to immeasurable natural beauty and sacred Native American sites. These monuments are irreplaceable and accessible to all Americans to enjoy. Trump’s plan will open these spectacular sites to mineral extraction, which will benefit the few and destroy them forever. This is just about money, greed and special interests.

These sites should remain protected for all Americans to enjoy. Please call Interior Secretary Zinke at 202-208-7351 and voice your outrage.

Andy Wise, San Luis Obispo

