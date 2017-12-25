President Donald Trump.
Letters to the Editor

Here’s why we like President Trump

December 25, 2017 09:28 AM

In response to Kurt Montgomery (Letters, Dec. 21):

Tax cuts, GDP above 3 percent, 1.7 million new jobs, cutting unemployment to 4.1 percent, stock market at record highs, rebound in economic confidence to 17-year high, prioritizing women- owned business for about $500 million in SBA loans, getting rid of burdensome regulations, streamlining infrastructure approvals, boosting U.S. energy production, cracking down on open border... We supporters of President Trump like him just fine!

Mary Cook, San Luis Obispo

