The SLO Collection on Monterey Street, pictured in March 2017.
Letters to the Editor

Get a clue, SLO. You need more parking

December 23, 2017 04:39 PM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 04:43 PM

So a very nice restaurant in downtown San Luis Obispo, Thomas Hill Organics, is closing after one short year. They realized that “marketing conditions were not going to change” and “nearby construction was potentially a factor” in their decision. Maybe those of us who used to enjoy shopping and dining in SLO can shed some light on the problem.

It’s simple: There is no parking in SLO.

For example, your soon-to-be-closed restaurant was built on one of our lost parking lots. We had to try to park in the structure on Palm Street (usually full) and hike up and down the hill to reach you. A hotel is going up on what is left of that great parking lot.

Also, there is no public transit available to get us around town if we do find a parking spot farther out.

One would think a planning committee might realize this and actually make a plan.

Mary Ross, Cambria

