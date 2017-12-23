Ode to freedom (with apologies to Clement Clarke Moore)

There once was a small farmer who took upon himself
to grow and produce only the finest top shelf.
His cannabis farm
was causing no harm
Its benefits were legion
throughout the whole region.
Then what to our wondering eyes should appear
but three county supervisors with brains out of gear.
We the people voted to embrace and to legalize
they chose instead to subvert and to bastardize.
Nay, nay they say, you must grow it indoors
to protect the populace from the pot-smoking boors.
Legal means legal and the will of the people
shall prevail despite being treated like sheeple.
At the next election we will vote to guarantee that you lose
so anyone can grow cannabis wherever they choose.
Freedom is the reason
We celebrate the season.
A merry everything to all and we will relentlessly fight
To protect our every basic and inexorable right.
But I heard him exclaim, ‘ere he drove out of sight,
Happy smoking to all, and to all a good light!
August Salemi, Atascadero
