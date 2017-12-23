David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Letters to the Editor

Ode to freedom (with apologies to Clement Clarke Moore)

December 23, 2017

UPDATED December 23, 2017 04:05 PM

There once was a small farmer who took upon himself

to grow and produce only the finest top shelf.

His cannabis farm

was causing no harm

Its benefits were legion

throughout the whole region.

Then what to our wondering eyes should appear

but three county supervisors with brains out of gear.

We the people voted to embrace and to legalize

they chose instead to subvert and to bastardize.

Nay, nay they say, you must grow it indoors

to protect the populace from the pot-smoking boors.

Legal means legal and the will of the people

shall prevail despite being treated like sheeple.

At the next election we will vote to guarantee that you lose

so anyone can grow cannabis wherever they choose.

Freedom is the reason

We celebrate the season.

A merry everything to all and we will relentlessly fight

To protect our every basic and inexorable right.

But I heard him exclaim, ‘ere he drove out of sight,

Happy smoking to all, and to all a good light!

August Salemi, Atascadero

