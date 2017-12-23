In this Dec. 20, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and other members of Congress, pauses as he speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final passage of tax overhaul legislation by Congress.
Letters to the Editor

Ho, ho, ho — fake tax news for the middle class!

December 23, 2017 03:55 PM

Republicans in Congress are heartless magicians: Now you see it, now you don’t! (The money that is.)

Trickle down economics are voodoo economics. With all the extra money corporations won’t have to pay in taxes, (21 percent vs. 35 percent), it’s been shown time and time again that the workers won’t get pay raises in most cases. The big wigs will take the money and buy back their own stock to raise the value of their companies.

Typical pattern, Republicans slash taxes on the rich, the treasury goes bankrupt, the middle and lower classes suffer, while the rich get richer. Sounds like Robin Hood in reverse, steal from the poor and give to the rich. Then the Democrats will come back to power and fix the Republicans’ mistakes, a chronic pattern.

Meanwhile, the Republicans will then bash the Democrats for “raising taxes” and the cycle starts again. Just look at Clinton and Obama fixing both Bushes’ messes. History will repeat itself again.

Jeff Eidelman, San Luis Obispo

