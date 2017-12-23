The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Letters to the Editor

Congress needs more women — and they’d do a better job

December 23, 2017 03:51 PM

It has been widely reported that the last year has seen a huge increase in the number of women running for election and being elected to political offices.

In my view, this is healthy because I think that women would do a better job of setting priorities than the current senators and representatives we have in Congress.

They would prioritize things like educating our children, providing access to medical care, taking care of the disabled and the elderly, and creating a future for the next generation. Most of them would likely oppose a tax bill that attacks education, reduces access to medical care and hands our children a $1.5 trillion debt to provide tax relief for the top 1 percent.

Do we need women in Congress? Absolutely, and the sooner they get there the better.

Chris Toews, Atascadero

