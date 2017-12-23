In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump holds up a signed proclamation to shrink the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Letters to the Editor

No parks or waters are safe from the Trump administration

December 23, 2017 03:49 PM

President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will, by proclamation, reduce the Bears Ears National Monument by 85 percent and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by 50 percent is the single largest sell-out of public lands in our nation’s history. This action goes against the overwhelming wishes of the American public and shows that no public lands or waters are safe from this administration.

Our national monuments and national parks are public lands with the highest biological, scenic and cultural values — lands that are the very heart and soul of America. But Trump has proved that he has neither heart nor soul. He is truly “a man who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.”

Pat Veesart, Santa Margarita

