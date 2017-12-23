In this Dec. 20, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and other members of Congress, pauses as he speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final passage of tax overhaul legislation by Congress.
In this Dec. 20, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and other members of Congress, pauses as he speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final passage of tax overhaul legislation by Congress. Carolyn Kaster AP
In this Dec. 20, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and other members of Congress, pauses as he speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final passage of tax overhaul legislation by Congress. Carolyn Kaster AP

Letters to the Editor

Trump critic needs to take a chill pill

December 23, 2017 03:43 PM

After reading Kurt Montgomery’s exaggerated, uninformed liberal letter in The Tribune’s (Dec. 21) paper, which I used to deliver on my bike 58 years ago, I think he needs to take a chill pill and try to get to the facts, not the fake news talking points.

I could list over 80 fantastic things Trump has done to bring America back from these past dismal years. He should go onto Tax Plan Calculator and find out how much money he will get back under Trump’s new and best-ever tax code. Quit sipping the Kool-Aid and wake up.

Steve Boyle, San Luis Obispo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

In photos: Couple's life of adventure across early 1900s California

In photos: Couple's life of adventure across early 1900s California 2:38

In photos: Couple's life of adventure across early 1900s California
President Trump signs tax bill, says ObamaCare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says ObamaCare is 'essentially over'
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:08

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

View More Video