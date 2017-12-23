Trump critic needs to take a chill pill

After reading Kurt Montgomery’s exaggerated, uninformed liberal letter in The Tribune’s (Dec. 21) paper, which I used to deliver on my bike 58 years ago, I think he needs to take a chill pill and try to get to the facts, not the fake news talking points.
I could list over 80 fantastic things Trump has done to bring America back from these past dismal years. He should go onto Tax Plan Calculator and find out how much money he will get back under Trump’s new and best-ever tax code. Quit sipping the Kool-Aid and wake up.
Steve Boyle, San Luis Obispo
