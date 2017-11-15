Letters to the Editor

November 15, 2017 8:55 PM

Anyway you slice it, SLO’s a happy community

I truly appreciate living in a community where a rock painted as a slice of watermelon is the biggest controversy.

Ernie Martin, San Luis Obispo

