Donald Trump has Putin envy

Watching Donald Trump over the last few years, it’s easy to see his many personality traits, or better yet, multiple personalities.
One of them is his demand for allegiance. Not only does he demand it (just ask former FBI Director James Comey), but his servants and employees must freely give it to him. It smells of the behavior of past and present dictators, like Hitler, Mussolini and now Putin, to name a few.
Not only does Trump love Putin and his demagoguery, but we can see his premature desire to model it, “Putin envy!” It’s no wonder that he wants to be “friends.”
Collusion or not, Trump wants to rule the United States just like Putin rules Russia. Doling out his opinions on legal cases inappropriately, as we have continued to see. Would Reagan, Bush(s) or Obama do this, or meet with Duterte of the Philippines, who does the same thing? Only Trump! For those of you who agree, make sure you vote in every election for the rest of your lives.
For those of you that don’t: Better pray, because if this continues, we may not have future free elections!
Jeff Eidelman, San Luis Obispo
