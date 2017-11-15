Letters to the Editor

Citizens’ Climate Lobby pushing for carbon fee

November 15, 2017 8:47 PM

Kudos to The Tribune for its excellent ongoing coverage of the worldwide effects of climate change and current events at COP23. Now, more than ever, all citizens need to be well-informed on climate change issues.

Current CO2 emissions are the highest they’ve been in 800,000 years, and 2017 is on track to be the hottest year on record without an El Niño. Our global temperature is approximately 1.1-degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era, only 0.4-degrees Celsius below the Paris agreement goal of 1.5-degrees Celsius. Clearly, we are moving too slowly to stabilize CO2 emissions, and much more aggressive action is urgently needed.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), a bipartisan, nonprofit volunteer organization with more than 87,000 supporters worldwide, lobbied Congress this week to enact carbon fee and dividend legislation, calling for a price on carbon at its source and returning the net proceeds to American households. CCL’s legislative plan, if passed by Congress, will help to lower CO2 emissions and speed our transition to a green economy.

If you are concerned about increasing droughts, wildfires, escalating temperatures, health impacts, and the rising costs we must bear to rebuild after extreme weather events, please join CCL (https://citizensclimatelobby.org/) and become part of the climate change solution.

​Sandy Simon, Nipomo

