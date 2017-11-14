Night hiking in SLO will result in more accidents

On Johnson Ranch about two years ago, I barely escaped being hit by a cyclist going too fast. A few weeks later, I had to precariously move aside to let a dozen cyclists go by.
Similar incidents occurred on Cerro San Luis. From then on, I mostly stuck to trails not accessible to bikes. The SLO City Council is considering opening night hiking and biking on Cerro San Luis. Many residents are disheartened with a possible decision that threatens wildlife, disregards the longtime efforts of previous councils to protect natural reserves, and puts people at risk.
There will be more accidents at night than in daytime, and some will be tragic for the persons involved, as well as burdensome for our firefighters and first responders. In time, we will return to the wise policies set by previous, more enlightened councils, policies that ensure the survival of wildlife in our natural reserves and protect the land itself.
Meanwhile, we must seriously question the supposed commitment of our present officeholders to preserve our environment. Wiping out good environmental policies for the benefit of a few is not only short-sighted, it is reprehensible.
Odile Ayral, San Luis Obispo
▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
What do you think? The Tribune welcomes your opinion. Send your letters to the editor to letters@thetribunenews.com or submit your letter here.
Letters should be no longer than 200 words. Your letter must include your address and phone number. Writers are limited to one letter a month. We reserve the right to edit letters for length, clarity and taste.
All letters and Viewpoints become the property of The Tribune.
Comments