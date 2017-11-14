Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
Letters to the Editor

In Diablo Canyon case, judge’s denial of $85 million is ‘poetic justice’

November 14, 2017 8:20 PM

California Public Utilities Commission Administrative Law Judge Peter Allen’s ruling that PG&E ratepayers not be required to pay SLO County agencies $85 million in extortion money to reduce the impact of the loss of tax revenue from the closure of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant is nothing short of poetic justice.

During construction and operation of the power plant, groups in the county, spearheaded by Mothers for Peace, have demanded closure of the power plant and hindered its operation in any way they could.

Sometimes getting what one wishes for is regrettable. I hope the CPUC upholds Judge Allen’s ruling.

Richard Placak, Atascadero

