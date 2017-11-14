Letters to the Editor

It starts with one painted rock — but where would it stop?

November 14, 2017 1:24 PM

I see people are still weighing in on the “watermelon rock.” If I may, there really is a simple way to address the issue. Common trail etiquette instructs hikers “if you carried it in, you carry it out.” This is a simple rule that applies to the most remote wilderness trail and urban parks alike, and includes paint.

Sure, that rock is shaped like a slice of watermelon. Oh look, there’s one shaped like a turtle! And there’s a ducky! And there’s Trump’s hair! Before you know it the whole park looks like a Loony Tunes cartoon.

There is zero reasons to take paint onto a hiking trail.

Take only pictures. Leave only footprints.

Michael S. Miller, Arroyo Grande

