We’re fighting a war against the unborn, too

Regarding Jim Griffin’s Oct. 30 letter, “We’re ignoring the Constitution’s mandates on waging war”:
Mr. Griffin poses the question, “Where are the conservative ‘strict, literal, Constitutional originalists’ when it comes to wars and military interventions?” He answers his own question: “Too busy fighting against reproductive rights and universal health care, I guess.”
Has he understood that they are fighting a war against the unborn, with over 3,000 unborn killed every day in the USA alone? Mother Teresa could remind him that there is no such thing as peace as long as we are legally permitted to kill the child in the womb.
Adolf Czech, San Luis Obispo
