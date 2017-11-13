In this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, anti-abortion demonstrators gather at San Francisco City Hall for the 13th annual Walk for Life West Coast march. The collapse of the Republican health care overhaul in March 2017 was a sharp setback for anti-abortion leaders, whose hopes of halting federal funding to Planned Parenthood were derailed. But they continue to pursue that goal and also are pushing for a federal ban on most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Letters to the Editor

We’re fighting a war against the unborn, too

November 13, 2017 12:33 PM

Regarding Jim Griffin’s Oct. 30 letter, “We’re ignoring the Constitution’s mandates on waging war”:

Mr. Griffin poses the question, “Where are the conservative ‘strict, literal, Constitutional originalists’ when it comes to wars and military interventions?” He answers his own question: “Too busy fighting against reproductive rights and universal health care, I guess.”

Has he understood that they are fighting a war against the unborn, with over 3,000 unborn killed every day in the USA alone? Mother Teresa could remind him that there is no such thing as peace as long as we are legally permitted to kill the child in the womb.

Adolf Czech, San Luis Obispo

