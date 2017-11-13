We’re fighting a war against the unborn, too

In this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, anti-abortion demonstrators gather at San Francisco City Hall for the 13th annual Walk for Life West Coast march. The collapse of the Republican health care overhaul in March 2017 was a sharp setback for anti-abortion leaders, whose hopes of halting federal funding to Planned Parenthood were derailed. But they continue to pursue that goal and also are pushing for a federal ban on most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Jocelyn Gecker AP