First responders join in prayer following a Veterans Day event, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, near the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than two dozen.
Letters to the Editor

‘Thoughts and prayers’ not enough, Pismo pastor says

November 13, 2017 12:29 PM

Community Presbyterian Church, Pismo Beach, joins all who are praying for the community of Sutherland Springs, Texas, as they mourn family members and friends who were gunned down while worshiping God at First Baptist Church.

I am sad and angry that we live in a culture that celebrates, plays with, makes readily available, makes excuses for, and loves guns. We as a nation show more passion about protecting our right to own a gun than we do about protecting people from those who would misuse guns to commit crimes.

According to CBS News, Americans are 10 times more likely to be killed by guns than people in other developed countries. The deaths of innocent men, women and children — whether at school, a dance club, a concert or a church — in a society that throws up its hands and says, “There’s nothing we can do,” is not acceptable. Such a society is unfair to the victims as well as to our children and grandchildren. They deserve better.

“Thoughts and prayers” are not enough. We need more education and legislation regarding guns, and we need better resources for the mentally ill.

The Rev. Bob Crouch, Community Presbyterian Church

