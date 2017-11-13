‘Thoughts and prayers’ not enough, Pismo pastor says

Community Presbyterian Church, Pismo Beach, joins all who are praying for the community of Sutherland Springs, Texas, as they mourn family members and friends who were gunned down while worshiping God at First Baptist Church.
I am sad and angry that we live in a culture that celebrates, plays with, makes readily available, makes excuses for, and loves guns. We as a nation show more passion about protecting our right to own a gun than we do about protecting people from those who would misuse guns to commit crimes.
According to CBS News, Americans are 10 times more likely to be killed by guns than people in other developed countries. The deaths of innocent men, women and children — whether at school, a dance club, a concert or a church — in a society that throws up its hands and says, “There’s nothing we can do,” is not acceptable. Such a society is unfair to the victims as well as to our children and grandchildren. They deserve better.
“Thoughts and prayers” are not enough. We need more education and legislation regarding guns, and we need better resources for the mentally ill.
The Rev. Bob Crouch, Community Presbyterian Church
Comments