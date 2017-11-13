The county animal shelter, built in the 1970s on an old Camp San Luis Obispo landfill, is set to be replaced by a new facility.
Letters to the Editor

Please, SLO County cities, stick with commitment to animal shelter

November 13, 2017 12:28 PM

I am addressing an article on the front page of the Oct. 31 Tribune, “Atascadero, Paso will build their own animal shelter.”

A commitment was made by Atascadero and Paso Robles to chip in $4.5 million to help build the SLO Animal Shelter. At the last minute, they decided, unfairly, to pull out of the agreement, despite letters from other cities that urged them to stay in.

Animal Services in SLO desperately needs a new shelter. Dogs are in cement kennels. The cats are in much smaller cages. There is no heat or air conditioning. These are deplorable living quarters for these unfortunate animals. I hope the other cities stay with their commitment to help build a new animal shelter.

Thanks to the volunteers who help take care of the animals.

J. Fox, San Luis Obispo

