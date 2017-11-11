Do we rule phones … or do they rule us?

It’s only speculation, but when I visit Cal Poly, Cuesta College, most local high schools or even downtown San Luis Obispo, I see young person after young person completely captured by their computer/cellphone.
They slavishly check and watch their hand-held computers — night and day, minute by minute.
Is the day coming when roles will be reversed and the human will not be dominating and controlling the computer/cellphone, but the computer/cellphone will control the human?
What will the next 20 years of hand-held computers/cellphones bring to the children of today?
Don Morris, Pismo Beach
