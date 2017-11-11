Sgt. Christopher M. Gaylord
Letters to the Editor

Do we rule phones … or do they rule us?

November 11, 2017 1:39 PM

It’s only speculation, but when I visit Cal Poly, Cuesta College, most local high schools or even downtown San Luis Obispo, I see young person after young person completely captured by their computer/cellphone.

They slavishly check and watch their hand-held computers — night and day, minute by minute.

Is the day coming when roles will be reversed and the human will not be dominating and controlling the computer/cellphone, but the computer/cellphone will control the human?

What will the next 20 years of hand-held computers/cellphones bring to the children of today?

Don Morris, Pismo Beach

