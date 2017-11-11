A man walks past the front of the First Baptist Church where a gunman opened fire on a Sunday service and killed at least 26 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.
Letters to the Editor

What if First Baptist Church members had carried guns?

November 11, 2017 1:38 PM

Mr. James Carlisle wrote a Letter to the Editor stating “Guns don’t make us safer, and it’s time for a change.”

If the people in the church would have been carrying a gun, it is more than possible there would not have been so many killed. Have you ever thought of that point?

Luann Reis, San Luis Obispo

