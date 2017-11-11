Letters to the Editor

It’s wrong to give big bonuses to California teacher pension executives

November 11, 2017 1:34 PM

Big doesn’t even describe the bonuses worth more than $200,000 each (that were given to two top executives of California’s teacher pension system).

And if any of us were wondering why our public pension plans are askew, this might be part of the answer. Of course, there are other problems with the systems — probably many more than we can even guess. But the fact that two people would garner so much off the top is — at the least — obscene. And whoever decided that their contracts should be written in such a way?

This is not about the teachers who faithfully put into the system but about two people.

Somehow this is beyond wrong.

Carol Kiessig, Paso Robles

