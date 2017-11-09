SLO Tribune showing its bias on Opinion Page

Your Opinion Page and Letters to the Editor reflect the bias you have against conservative writers and pundits. Too many times I have submitted letters from a conservative point of view, only to have them kicked back to me asking for examples and proof of my comments. Even after giving examples, I was stonewalled.
The Nov. 2 edition shows the hypocrisy and double standard The Tribune and liberals in general display and get away with. First, the letter by Dan Cook of Templeton (“University students DO understand the First Amendment”), is outrageous, libelous and a total lie. It is inconceivable that you printed that letter unchallenged! You allowed this individual to spew vile and hateful comments about the president of the United States and his followers without a shred of proof. I wonder how you would have reacted if that same thing was written about Barack Obama?
The reason you don’t get many alternate points of view to your paper is because most common-sense, fair people see the blatant liberal bias you have been spewing, while representing the Democratic Party!
Allen Litten, Atascadero
