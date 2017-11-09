Wake up, America! Do you really want a dictator?

In response to a question as to why there are so many agency posts unfilled, President Trump said it wasn’t important. “I’m the only one who matters,” he said. Is America a democracy or a pending dictatorship? Dictators take control of everything. Apparently that is what Trump wants. He thinks he knows more than any advisers or experts. “I am the only one who can save America,” he said during the campaign.
For those of you who support him, is that what you want? Do you want a dictator? Scoff if you wish at my words, but if you study history take a look at what happened to Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, Argentina and see how a dictator destroyed their countries.
Please, for the sake of our country, wake up and see what is happening. This is not “fake news.” This is reality, Wake up before it’s too late!
Thomas Schaffer, San Luis Obispo
Never miss a local story.
▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
What do you think? The Tribune welcomes your opinion. Send your letters to the editor to letters@thetribunenews.com or submit your letter here.
Letters should be no longer than 200 words. Your letter must include your address and phone number. Writers are limited to one letter a month. We reserve the right to edit letters for length, clarity and taste.
All letters and Viewpoints become the property of The Tribune.
Comments