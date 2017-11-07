Jimmy Paulding would bring new attitude to Board of Supervisors

A recent Viewpoint by SLO County Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Adam Hill noted that the current Board of Supervisors is ruled by a troika of ideologues “disregarding informed and transparent governing in favor of naked maneuvering for pork barrel funding … and steadfast refusal to work within established practices.”
That can change in the 4th Supervisor District with the election of Jimmy Paulding.
Paulding, 31, represents a new generation devoted to local civic mindedness, honed by being a lifelong resident of South County whose parents, a local police officer and high school teacher, taught him right from wrong, kindness, compassion, generosity, faith in God and the practical application of hard work and common sense.
He is a locally grown candidate; having attended Arroyo Grande primary schools, graduated from Arroyo Grande High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in City and Regional Planning from Cal Poly. He has also earned a Juris Doctorate degree in 2016 and passed the California Bar exam in February on his first try.
Since the incumbent took office in 2014, the level of partisan bickering has skyrocketed, while solutions to this county’s nagging problems have remained. Jimmy is running because it’s time for a new attitude and professionalism on the nonpartisan Board of Supervisors.
Laurance Shinderman, Nipomo
