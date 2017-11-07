Matthew Mata and Erika Gonzalez participate in a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. The suspected gunman had a history of domestic violence and sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, a member of the church, before the attack in which he fired at least 450 rounds at helpless worshippers, authorities said Monday.
Matthew Mata and Erika Gonzalez participate in a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. The suspected gunman had a history of domestic violence and sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, a member of the church, before the attack in which he fired at least 450 rounds at helpless worshippers, authorities said Monday. Jay Janner AP

Letters to the Editor

Now can we talk about gun control?

November 07, 2017 5:04 PM

After any of the mass gun killings — pick from your favorite recent ones — the subject of any type of gun control gets brought up. The gun-lobby-enabled conservatives always claim it is too soon to talk legislation because emotions are distorted and running too high. Don’t politicize the trauma of these poor victims. Of course, by the time emotions calm down, another shooting occurs and the same argument is put into play.

On the other hand, after the recent devastating wildfires, before the embers were burned out, the timber companies had their conservative legislators pushing legislation to gut environmental laws to allow expansion of clear cutting and timber removal. We must act now to protect people before this might happen again. They felt it was necessary to strike while the fire was hot, so to speak.

The hypocrisy never stops.

Ric Deschler, Morro Bay

