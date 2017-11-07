Allen Breed, File AP Photo
When it comes to gun safety, our politicians are crazy

November 07, 2017 5:04 PM

Referring to the mass shooting in Texas, President Trump said “This is a mental health problem at the highest level.”

For once, I agree with him: Our leaders at the highest levels are crazy if they don’t see that a maniac can kill more people with a large-magazine assault rifle than with a revolver.

Wayne Howard, Atascadero

