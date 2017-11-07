Another take on Opera SLO’s ‘Madama Butterfly’

Here’s a totally different interpretation of Butterfly’s wrapping herself in the American flag at the end of Opera SLO’s beautiful performance of “Madama Butterfly.” Throughout, despite increasing evidence that her American husband had abandoned her, she refused to relinquish loyalty to him, his Christian religion, and his country — not out of willful blindness, but rather of moral determination to remain faithful to to all three, come what may.
Wrapping herself in the flag was not an insult, but rather a courageous statement that although grievously betrayed, she was remaining unwaveringly steadfast to the end.
Knowing that he would soon find her, she perhaps hoped that Pinkerton would repent of his own betrayal and pray for forgiveness, becoming a better man.
Virginia Bass, San Luis Obispo
