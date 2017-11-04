More Videos

Letters to the Editor

Demand a repeal of California’s gas tax

November 04, 2017 5:57 PM

Is it just me or are others as outraged with our state legislators and Governor Moonbeam, who passed, signed and implemented Senate Bill 1, California’s Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017?

This tax on automotive fuel and the associated increase in vehicle registration fees is unfair and needs to be repealed. With already some of the highest fuel taxes in the nation that support California’s Clean Air Act, SB1 adds another 12 cents per gallon to the price of gasoline and a whopping 20 cents per gallon to the price of diesel fuel, not to mention the hefty increase in annual vehicle registration fees.

Granted, our state’s infrastructure is abysmal due to chronic neglect, but who’s to blame for the failure to maintain this essential element of state responsibility? I have a solution. Rather than waste billions of our tax dollars on the bullet train to nowhere, use that money to repair our crumbling infrastructure and stop taxing California’s drivers to death. If you agree, write your state legislators and demand a repeal of SB1.

Mark Schmitt, Pismo Beach

