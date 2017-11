Darren and Shawn Selsky from Austin, Texas, have vacationed in Napa/Sonoma for the last 10 years, but when wildfires broke out in the area, their hosts recommended Paso Robes as an alternative. Serving is Melissa Swanson, director of hospitality at Alta Colina. The winery is among those in the Paso Robles area that have seen an upswing in visits as Napa/Sonoma tourism diverts in the wake of devastating fires. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com