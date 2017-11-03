We must rely on common sense to survive

Women can avoid pregnancy and reduce abortions, the logic that most helps people escape poverty and often despair.
Catastrophe happens almost daily in areas where people live in spite of inherent danger. Planning and building codes should alert persons who want to build, and no one should live in Tornado Alley without a storm cellar. To rely on God to protect us instead of our common sense ignores our cognizant ability to decide our own destiny. God works His wonders in mysterious ways, but only after knowledge comes resolve and safety.
Hurricane season is here again, and even the prepared may suffer, and there are areas in the world where people will die because they cannot escape their predicament. However, those who understand reality may survive by preparing for their future.
To ignore the lessons of science, of hurricanes Katrina or Irma, Sandy, Hugo and Maria is foolish. Weather patterns are changing, and so too should we by activating our cognition, which goes beyond emotion to help us make decisions for our personal well-being.
Kenneth G. Ramey, Paso Robles
