Letter writer should be more supportive of cyclists

Since Mr. Naylor does not believe bicyclists should be allowed to ride on California roads because they don’t pay a registration fee on their cycles (“Cyclists should pay registration fees”), I suggest he check the California DMV site to see where the fees actually go.
Only 13 percent of fees go to state highways. The balance is for the DMV itself and local government and CHP. And would he suggest the cyclist volunteer to pay a portion? If a fee was legally charged they would pay. And since Mr. Naylor doesn’t believe the cyclist should “own” the portion of road, he can drive past them as most drivers do while crowding the cyclist’s space.
Sorry, I can’t help you with that undocumented resident problem you have, but your President should be able to take care of that for you. So we now have one Tribune writer who blames bicyclists injuries/death on them riding on dangerous roads, and now we get Mr. Naylor who just wants them to pay their fair share or get off the road.
As a motorcycle owner, one would think Mr. Naylor would be more supportive of other two-wheelers who get abused on the highways.
Bill Headrick, San Luis Obispo
Comments