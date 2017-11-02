Read the Republican tax plan carefully

Questions about the Republican tax plan? Answer these for yourself.
Do you take the home mortgage interest deduction on your federal income tax return? Do you take the local/state taxes deduction? Would the increase in the standard deduction proposed in their plan be enough to offset the loss of those deductions for you?
Do you contribute pretax dollars to your 401(k)? If you were taxed on those contributions now, would you continue to make them?
If your tax bill increases under the Republican plan, how quickly do you think your employer will increase your wages so you can afford to pay it? If you are an employer whose tax bill will go down, how quickly will you be passing those savings onto your employees in the form of increased wages? Do you have any other priorities for that revenue?
After you answer these questions for yourself, encourage others to do the same. If you don’t like the answers, contact your representatives and make yourself heard. Don’t wait for the trickle from the trickle-down economy. It will never come.
Jennifer Klay, San Luis Obispo
