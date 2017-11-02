Letters to the Editor

University students DO understand the First Amendment

November 02, 2017 8:41 AM

Oh Andrea Seastrand, there you go again …

You’re trying to confuse readers by saying all those bad university kids just don’t understand the First Amendment, and should listen attentively to all the white supremacists while they spew their bile. That due to the “First Amendment,” people of color should just sit quietly on the side as the Nazis/KKK in Charlottesville march past, with their torches burning while chanting Hitler-era slogans. That women should sit demurely, maybe holding their knitting, while Trump talks of grabbing them by the pussy. That Jewish people should appreciate the intellectual discussion of Holocaust deniers.

Sorry, but those aren’t real discussions. They are hateful attempts to rewrite history, and we’re not going to listen politely to them. The First Amendment allows most anybody to say most anything, but others have rights also and will loudly denounce lies and hatred as needed.

The university students understand the First Amendment just fine, thank you very much, and are doing a great job of understanding how to make a better America also. Good for them, you’re doing a great job, stand up for what you believe is right.

Dan Cook, Templeton

