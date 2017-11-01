First Amendment column is thought-provoking, but Seastrand’s solution is problematic

The opinion piece by Andrea Seastrand in The Tribune on Oct. 29 (“Free speech crisis on college campuses threatens First Amendment,”) was very thought-provoking to say the least. Recent events on what are touted as some of the most liberal universities in the country prove that they are anything but liberal in actuality.
I totally agree with her analysis of the situation, but there is a real problem with her recommended solution.
Ms. Seastrand says that we need university leaders to “make every effort to teach what the Constitution really says about offensive speech, and they must educate students about the danger of shutting down opposing viewpoints. More importantly, they must take bold steps to protect free speech on campus and end the all-too-familiar pattern of protests that block speakers who have differing viewpoints. Students must also get a more in-depth understanding of the First Amendment starting in junior high and high school so that when they arrive in college, they have a solid base of knowledge to operate from.”
The underlying problem is that the vast majority, possibly as much as 90 percent, of the university leaders are extremely liberal and totally agree with the actions of the students. There is no way in the world these “leaders” would change their current thinking to achieve the solution Seastrand visualizes. Nothing will change until there is a more equal liberal/conservative ratio of leaders on our university campuses.
Stanley D. Schaffer, Arroyo Grande
Comments